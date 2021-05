LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)---On Tuesday, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is one of the seven recipients for the special Profile in Courage Award.

The foundation says the recognition is for her service during the COVID-19 pandemic. She'll receive the award on May 26, 2021 with a virtual ceremony called, 'COVID Courage' at 6:00 p.m. eastern time.