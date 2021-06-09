AARP Real Possibilities | Season 3-Episode 21 “AAPI Community”

(NEXSTAR) – Nearly a year after "Glee" actress Naya Rivera drowned in a boating accident, her father George Rivera is opening up about his final FaceTime call with his daughter before her death.

In an interview with People Magazine, the 64-year-old said that his daughter called him July 8th to ask for advice while enjoying an afternoon boating with her then 4-year-old son on Lake Piru, outside of Los Angeles.