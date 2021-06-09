AARP Real Possibilities | Season 3-Episode 21 “AAPI Community”

AARP Michigan Real Possibilities! May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Month, dedicating 31 days to advocating for the cultural development and safety of the AAPI community in America. AARP MI talks with the several experts this episode and touch on hate crimes against AAPI people and how individuals can help create a safer space for the community.
