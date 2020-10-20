AARP Real Possibilities | Season 3-Episode 5 “Own Your Vote”

AARP Michigan Real Possibilities! This week’s special guests from Delta Sigma Theta Sorority discuss the history of women voting. Learn the value of your voice being lifted up through casting a ballot!

Guest include:

Tanya L Pratt, President, Lansing Alumnae Chapter – Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Teresa A. Bingman, Esq. Chair, Social Action Committee, Lansing Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Sponsored by: Oasis Senior Advisors Mid-Michigan, Ameriprise Financial,

Great Lakes Center of Rheumatology and Home Management Company, LLC.

