Epic Auctions | 6 Ways Professionals Help Maximize Your Estate Sale Profits

An estate sale is a great option when the majority of the items in a home need to be sold. Instead of dealing with all that comes with estate sales yourself, consider reaching out to a qualified and professional estate sale specialist who knows how to maximize your profit.

Here are just a few ways estate sales and appraisal services can help you.

Experienced in display and merchandising:

The experienced Estate seller has the appropriate portable shelving, tables, display racks, lighting, tabletop showcases, and linens to properly present your merchandise. As with any retail store, and the home really becomes an estate store, proper display is important to maximize total sales. Specialized Appraisal Experience and Brand Recognition:

One of the most difficult aspects of preparing an estate sale is determining exactly how each item should be priced. The brand, age, and condition of the item has to be considered. An estate sale professional will take the time to examine and appraise specific items individually. This ensures that you are maximizing your potential profits and not selling valuable merchandise at garage sale prices. The average heir is not experienced in values and can often be seen throwing away valuable items. They know how and where to advertise:

Long gone are the days where a classified ad in the local paper would adequately promote your estate sale. The internets has changed that and estate sale attendees have specific sites they search to find your treasures. In addition, specialized items are seen across the country with professional estate sellers having customers come and or call from afar. These out of town sales are an important part of the whole in maximizing your sale. Ability To Stick To Set Prices:

Often when people plan and hold their own estate sales, they often overlook the minor details — not the least of which is having to deal with hagglers. It’s simply too easy for DIY-ers to say ‘yes’ to a buyer asking for a deal just because they want to make the sale and get rid of the item. Professional estate sellers, on the other hand, are experienced in dealing with hagglers, often for hours and hours on end. They won’t sell the item until somebody is willing to pay what it’s worth. Provide detailed records of receipts:

Professional estate sellers should have cash registers to keep a record of every sale made during the estate sale experience. This record keeping can allow heirs who add things to the estate to have their items properly accounted for as well as assure the integrity of the sales process. They know what to do with the leftovers:

Every sale will have items that are left over. Your sale will not be an exception. The professional estate seller knows what, when and how to take care of the merchandise that is left over from your successful sale. Most frequently they will sell the remains in bulk, which is far better than having you pay someone to haul it away.

Ultimately, there are more than 15,000 estate sale companies working across America. Working with an experienced professional is the best way to get the money you deserve.

If you have any questions in this regard, please give Brad at Epic Auctions and Estate Sales, LLC. a call at 517-927-5028 or email at Brad@EpicAuctions.com . Be sure to visit their website as well: EpicAuctionsAndEstateSales.com