Epic Auctions | Getting Ready for Your Estate Sale

Before you start to throw away ANYTHING, please give us a call to visit and provide our free initial consultation. Family members almost always want to “help” and “clean out” the home prior to calling an auction or estate sale company. Unfortunately, in most cases, many items that we can sell on a regular basis end up being thrown in to the dump or donated. In some instances, those items can be quite valuable. Those rusty toys from 1940 have value! The first step should be to have us visit with you to review the estate and give you our best advice on how to proceed to maximize your sale total. Even if there are rooms full of unwanted and unsaleable items, we can typically empty them and dispose of them for you quicker and for a lower price.

Here is a general guide on what to keep and what to dispose of if you wish to do some of the work for yourselves.

Please Remove The Following Items: (We can do this for you as well.)

Medications

Tax Records & Receipts

Old Checks & Receipts

Medical Records, Personal Papers, ID & Credit Cards

Old Bills & Mail

Family Photos & Videos

Used Makeup & Toiletries

Any Open Refrigerator Food

Any Expired Food

Any Prohibited Pesticides Or Chemicals (Ex. DDT)

Open Paint Or Stains Unless It Stays For The New Home Owners. (Please Mark As Such)

We Will Sell Almost Everything Including But Not Limited To:

Clothes

Unexpired Food

Unopened Over the Counter Medications

Paper Products

Cleaning Supplies

Jewelry

Unopened Makeup & Toiletries

Guns, Knives & Ammunition

Collections: Coins, Stamps, Sports Cards, Etc.

Vehicles, Boats, Motorcycles, ATVs, Campers, Trailers, Lawn Equipment, Etc.

Real Estate (We are licensed Real Estate Brokers.)

As Well As The Normal Furniture, Kitchen Items, Household Items, Yard, Garage & Barn Items, Etc.

If You Have Any Questions Please Don’t Hesitate To Call Epic Auctions and Estate Sales at 517-927-5028 and Brad will be happy to assist you.