Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. In this episode we’re talking about reopening the economy, who can open and who can’t. How do you keep people safe when businesses reopen? Also checking in on the current Federal funding situation with SBAM Michigan.

Sponsored by: Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan