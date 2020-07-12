Focus On Business | Cyber Crimes

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. What does it look like? Join Focus On Business as we talk to guests who live on the front lines of cyber crime, and help us better understand it and how to avoid being a victim.
With special guests: Jim Ellis, Michigan State Police Cyber Commander. Jeff Dettloff, Providence Consulting
Sponsored by: Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan.
