Focus On Business-Defamation

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. What does it look like? Join Focus On Business as we discuss what to do if your business is a target of defamation. Also the impacts of social media comments, negative reviews, and disparaging posts to businesses.
With special guests: Jennifer Sleeper, Marketing
Sponsored by: Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan.
Watch more Focus On Business episodes here