Focus On Business | Disaster Plan

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Ellen Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. Businesses can rack up huge fines if they don’t know about The Telephone Consumer Protection Act. It’s important for small businesses to understand what this is, and we’re talking about it on this week’s show!

