Focus On Business | Disaster Plan

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Ellen Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. Latest research shows that 75% of business owners do not have an emergency disaster plan. Join us to discuss disaster plans with our special guest Lt. Michele Sosinski of Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.
Sponsored by: Pollicella Tompkins PLLC, Small Business Association of Michigan, Cedar River Insurance Agency, Inc., and Krause, Bangs & Associates P.C.
Watch more Focus On Business episodes here
- Lt. Michele Sosinski
- Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division
- Currently the Acting Assistant Division Commander, and Hazardous Materials Training Unit Manager
- 517-388-6726
- Sosinskim1@michigan.gov