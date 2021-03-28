Focus On Business | Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Ellen Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. We’ve seen a major shift in work patterns post 2020. In this week’s episode we’re talking about the changing attitude and behaviors towards remote work, and some things you will want to consider to avoid problems.

Sponsored by: Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC, Small Business Association of Michigan, Cedar River Insurance Agency, Inc., and Krause, Bangs & Associates P.C.