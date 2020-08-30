Focus On Business | Diversity

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Ellen Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. We live in a new world. We have experienced various movements towards change recently. How are current events translating into the workplace? Find out on this week’s show!
With special guest Jocelyn Giangrande, Diversity and Inclusion Expert & Consultant
Sponsored by: Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan.
