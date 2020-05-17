Focus On Business | Employer’s Liabilities from COVID-19

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc.. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. In this episode we talk to Mike Burns from the American Society of Employers about what liabilities employers face when employees contract the COVID-19 virus at work.

