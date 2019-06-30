Hey small business owners, we have a show for you!

Focus On Business! Episode 11 “Family Business”

Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan! Think family businesses are all mom & pop shops? Think again! Tune in to learn all about the impact that family businesses have in this week’s episode of Focus On Business!

Guests include: Erick Stewart of Stewart Industries and Steve Klaver of DBI We Do Office.

