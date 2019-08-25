Focus On Business | Episode 13 “Women in Manufacturing”

Hey small business owners, we have a show for you!

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan! This week’s episode features some of Michigan’s most successful and inspiring women in manufacturing. Hear how they identified a need and turned it into a business. Thanks to our guests from Stormy Kromer, SISU Mouthguards and Thegreenglovedryer for sharing their experiences.

Sponsored by: Michigan Bankers Association, Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan. Watch the latest episode here: http://bit.ly/2Txb4IH

Click here for more Focus On Business