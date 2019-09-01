Focus On Business | Episode 14 “Embezzlement”

Hey small business owners, we have a show for you!

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan! This week’s episode is on Embezzlement. What should you do if this happens in your business, and how can you prevent it? Thanks to our guests from Pollicella Tompkins, Maner Costerisan, and Capital Insurance Services.

Sponsored by: Michigan Bankers Association, Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan

Click here for more Focus On Business