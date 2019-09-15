Focus On Business | Episode 16 “Energy”

Hey small business owners, we have a show for you!
Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan! Energy management and energy planning are areas that can greatly benefit your business. Learn what resources are available to you in this week’s show.
Guests include: Scott Ringlein of The Energy Alliance Group of North America, Steve Klaver DBI Business Interiors, and Steve Trecha of Integrated Strategies Inc.
Sponsored by: Michigan Bankers Association, Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan Watch the latest episode here: http://bit.ly/2Txb4IH