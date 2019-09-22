Focus On Business | Episode 17 “Commercial Real Estate”

Hey small business owners, we have a show for you!
Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. Deciding to lease or own your business space is a big decision. That’s why we brought in experts to help you understand what you should consider when choosing the location of your business.
Guests include:
Brook Hall of Gordon Advisors, P.C.
Craig Wieland of Wieland Corp
Rick Laber of Cinnaire
Sponsored by: Michigan Bankers Association, Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan