Focus On Business | Episode 19 “Elected Office”

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. In a recent study, 72% of people believe that locally owned businesses were more likely than large companies to be involved in improving their communities. Learn how small business owners serve their community in this episode!

Sponsored by: Michigan Bankers Association, Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan

Guests include: Brian Calley, President, Small Business Association of Michigan. Michigan State Representative’s Tommy Brann and Donna Lasinski

