Focus On Business | Episode 20 “Leadership”

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. What is your definition of leadership? Our guests discuss their definitions, how they lead within their businesses and how leaders can find support and move up the ladder.
Guests include:
Rob Fowler, CEO, Small Business Association of Michigan
Bill Kimble, President, C2AE
Alba Contreras Rodriguez, Leadership Coach, Sounding Board, Inc.
Sponsored by: Michigan Bankers Association, Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan