Focus On Business | Episode 21 “Intellectual Property”

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. How does it affect small business owners? Learn how to protect your IP and get great advice on marketing and branding in this week’s episode.

Guests include Jacqueline Langwith and Denise Pollicella of Cannabis Attorneys of Michigan.

Sponsored by: Michigan Bankers Association, Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan

