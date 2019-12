Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. This week’s episode focuses on business culture and how it can increase profitability.

Guests include: Bob Fish, Co-CEO and Founder of BIGGBY COFFEE and Keith Huckaby, President, TGG Solutions.

Sponsored by: Michigan Bankers Association, Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan.

