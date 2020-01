Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. More than 70% of owned businesses fail to survive a succession. What will happen to a company when the owner is no longer at the helm?

Guests include: Jessica Starks of Transworld Advisors and Ginny Sherrow of Fenton Winery & Brewery. Sponsored by: Michigan Bankers Association, Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan

