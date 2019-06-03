Breaking News
Focus On Business | Episode 7 "Talent Retention"

Focus On Business

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan! This week’s episode is all about talent acquisition and retention. With Capital Area Michigan Works as our guest, you can learn all about the resources they have to offer.

Guests include:

Sheri Welsh Owner of Welsh & Associates

Edee Copeland, CEO, Capital Area Michigan Works!

Brian Calley, President, Small Business Association of Michigan

