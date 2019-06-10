Focus On Business | Episode 8 “Scaling Up EOS”

Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for this exciting topic on EOS! This week’s episode breaks down the question of when you’re too big to be small and too small to be big. This show is about how to traction in your business with the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS).

Guests include:

Chad Paalman, CEO and Co-Founder, NuWave Technology Partners

Sue Tellier, President, JetCo Solutions

Visit EOS Worldwide to learn more!

Download the Vision Traction Organizer here

EOS Accountability Chart

The EOS Model

