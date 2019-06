Focus On Business | Episode 9 “Marketing Technology”

Join host Lisa Smith of InVerve Marketing for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan!

This week we brought in experts from HubSpot and Yext to discuss Marketing Technology. Learn how today’s marketing technology can build your sales and improve your customer’s experience.

Guests include: Dan Tyre, Director, HubSpot and Duane Forrester, VP of Industry Insights, Yext.

