Focus On Business | Experience for Hire

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Ellen Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. A lot of companies are struggling to hire. What are smart companies doing? They’re embracing older Americans! Experience for hire is the topic of this week’s Focus on Business!
Sponsored by: Pollicella Tompkins PLLC, Small Business Association of Michigan, Cedar River Insurance Agency, Inc., and Krause, Bangs & Associates P.C.
Watch more Focus On Business episodes here