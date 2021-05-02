Focus On Business | Experience for Hire

Focus On Business
Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Ellen Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. A lot of companies are struggling to hire. What are smart companies doing? They’re embracing older Americans! Experience for hire is the topic of this week’s Focus on Business!

Sponsored by: Pollicella Tompkins PLLCSmall Business Association of MichiganCedar River Insurance Agency, Inc., and Krause, Bangs & Associates P.C.

