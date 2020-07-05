Focus On Business | Generate Leads

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. There's a reason that more than half of ransomware victims pay the ransom. Cyber criminals have become thoughtful. Not only taking time to encrypt your precious files, but also deleting any backups they find in order to cause you the most pain, panic and operational disruption. Focus On Business discusses the state of cyber insecurity.

With special guests: Jeff Dettloff, President of Providence Consutling. Jim Ellis, Michigan State Police Cyber Commander.