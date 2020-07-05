Focus On Business | Generate Leads

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. For the first time in years, a new issue is coming to the top of surveys with business owners. Generating qualified leads. It affects nearly every industry from B2B & B2C, to attracting employees. Join us this week to discuss!
Special guests: Paul Zelenski, Ph.D. WMU Cooley Law School, Senior VP and Associate Dean.
Heather Smith, Director of Engineering MI Concrete, Marketing Director Michigan Construction
Sponsored by: Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan.
