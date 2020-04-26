Focus On Business | Operating a Business During a Pandemic

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. In this week’s episode, we take an in-depth look at how the Coronavirus is affecting Michigan’s small businesses and the state of the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans. Sponsored by: Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan

Watch more Focus On Business Episodes here