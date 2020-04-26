Focus On Business | Operating a Business During a Pandemic

Focus On Business
Posted: / Updated:

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. In this week’s episode, we talk about operating a business during a pandemic. Learn the details of the Paycheck Protection Program and other important factors small businesses need to pay attention to in order to remain open during a crisis.

Sponsored by: Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan

