Focus On Business | Operating a Business During a Pandemic

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. In this week’s episode, we talk about operating a business during a pandemic. Learn the details of the Paycheck Protection Program and other important factors small businesses need to pay attention to in order to remain open during a crisis.
Sponsored by: Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan
Watch more Focus on Business episodes here