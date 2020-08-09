Focus On Business | Remote Pitfalls

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Ellen Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. This week we’re talking with the Director of COVID-19 Workplace Safety about getting Michigan back to work safely! We’ll explore the technological tools that will help you get back to work safely. We’ll also answer the question of what do you do when you must report an incident where you feel like people are being unsafe?

Sponsored by: Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan.