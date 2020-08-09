Focus On Business | Remote Pitfalls

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Ellen Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. Telecommuting has become a full-blown movement that appears to be here to stay. We look at the many pitfalls of telecommuting and how to tackle them for both workers and organizations in this week’s episode.

Guests: Theresa Kent & Jeff Dettloff, Providence Consulting

Sponsored by: Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan.

