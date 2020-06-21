Focus On Business | Reopening Businesses Effort

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. Many businesses may be overlooking some key aspects of reopening their business. Employees and customers are the focus on this week’s Focus On Business!
Guests include: Amy Ritsema, Co-Owner, Onsite Wellness & Leslie Auld, Owner, Therapy Today Counseling & Consulting
Sponsored by: Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan.
Watch more Focus On Business episodes here