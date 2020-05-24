Focus On Business | Reopening

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. In this episode we discuss reopening the state updates and chat with special guest Tim Colonnese from KTM Industries about the challenges of running a business today.

Are we on our way back to business as usual? Find out from the business owners themselves! Sponsored by: Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan.

