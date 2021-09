WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) -- Four Michigan residents were charged today in connection with a wire fraud scheme involving more than $4.1 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL).

The PPP and EIDL loans were guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.