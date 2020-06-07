Focus On Business | Small Business Advising Government

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. This pandemic has caused our leaders to draw from the expertise of many different groups of people. Focus On Business talks to a small business owner who helped guide Michigan’s leadership during this crisis in this week’s episode.
Sponsored by: Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan.
