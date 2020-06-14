Focus On Business | The Cares Act

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. This week’s episode features an in-depth look at The Cares Act and the hidden projected $300 billion dollar stimulus for small businesses. With special guest, Leon LeBrecque of Sequoia Financial Group and regular contributor to Forbes Magazine.
To read Leon LeBrecque’s published articles, visit Forbes.com
Sponsored by: Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan.
