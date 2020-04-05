Focus On Business | The Impact of COVID-19 on Small Businesses

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. In this week’s very special episode of Focus on Business we learn how small businesses are navigating their way through the COVID-19 crisis. What types of measures are being put into place to ensure small businesses can remain operation during this difficult time? Find out from SBAM and get informed!
Sponsored by: Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan
