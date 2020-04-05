Focus On Business | The Impact of COVID-19 on Small Businesses

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. The Shelter in Place order is in effect in Michigan. What does this mean for small businesses across the state? Learn what businesses are doing during this crisis and how SBAM can help guide and interpret some of the major concerns for businesses.

Sponsored by: Michigan Bankers Association, Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan