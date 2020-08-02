Focus On Business | Work Anywhere

Focus On Business! Join host, Lisa Ellen Smith from InVerve Marketing, Inc. for a show dedicated to the small businesses of Michigan. This week we look at a success story from a company that has made the transition from a traditional in-office workplace environment, to a well-organized and highly profitable remote workforce.
Guests: Jacob Sabins, Principal at Clark Trombley Randers.
Theresa Kent, Providence Consulting
Sponsored by: Providence Consulting, Pollicella Tompkins PLLC and Small Business Association of Michigan.
