My Business | Goals

When you write down your goals you tend to reach them more often. Here is an exercise that will turn goal setting into innovation. To start, write down a goal.

Sell 20% more next quarter

How did that feel? Did it feel like and unwelcomed chore? If you felt unworthy, or overwhelmed, you are not alone. Goals just feel heavy.

Now, try this. Take that same goal and turn it into a question:

How could I grow my sales by 20%?

Something magic happens. When you phrase it as a question, you start to solve a problem. You see opportunity and possibilities. You get creative and innovative.

Try using this with your team. It might revitalize your meetings and get you to your goals.

You don’t have to own a business to make this work for you. It can apply to all kinds of things.

