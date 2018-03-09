My Business | Marketing

Sometimes we make business far harder than it is. Good solid business practices and annual planning make it easier for you to focus on the future in a systematic way.

One good business practice is to have a marketing plan.

As the saying goes, if you don’t know where you’re going, how are you going to get there?

Yet, only 56% of small businesses have one. Your marketing plan should contain some basic elements like a A SWOT Analysis, marketing goals, a timeline, and more.

If you have a business and you are among the 44% that don't yet have a marketing plan, you'll be glad that you put a plan in place that will help you… get to where you are going.

