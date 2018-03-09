Breaking News
Lansing Police Chief pulls name as Grand Rapids Police Chief

My Business | Marketing

My ABC Is WLAJ

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Sometimes we make business far harder than it is. Good solid business practices and annual planning make it easier for you to focus on the future in a systematic way.

One good business practice is to have a marketing plan.

As the saying goes, if you don’t know where you’re going, how are you going to get there?

Yet, only 56% of small businesses have one. Your marketing plan should contain some basic elements like a A SWOT Analysis, marketing goals, a timeline, and more.

If you have a business and you are among the 44% that don’t yet have a marketing plan, go to website for a free template. You’ll be glad that you put a plan in place that will help you… get to where you are going.

For more information please visit www.invervemarketing.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story