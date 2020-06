We are all doing our best to navigate this new method of online learning while adjusting to the unknown. There are many ways to keep your child learning while at home. Rise and Shine Tutoring, LLC gives us some tips on how to keep our students focused and prepared for the next school year!

To discuss your options for online tutoring, visit RiseAndShineTutoring.com or call (517) 490-5618.

Click here for more My Education