My Fitness | Active Life

An active lifestyle is about making small changes to your current routines that are pleasurable and fun for you. I suggest making small changes so you will be more likely to apply them for a lifetime. We are going to give you three easy ways to add more movement to your days. You can use these 3 ideas to start living a more active and healthy life style.
- First – Get walking. A few easy ways to increase your steps daily is to park in the back of the parking lot, use your lunch hour to run errands or take the steps instead of the elevator.
- Second – Move faster for just 10 minutes 3 times a week. Go for a bike ride, play with your kids, take a fitness class or clean the house at warp speed. Who said exercise shouldn’t be productive!
- Third – Find activities that you love and want to go do. If you’re a social person, take a group fitness class. If you like a challenge join a team or Boot Camp. If you like being outdoors find a run club or go for a hike. Keep moving by doing fun actives.