My Fitness | Competitive Sports

It is a business productivity problem, a legal problem, a public relations problem, AND an IT problem.” There is overwhelming evidence today that organizations of all sizes are continuously faced with cyber-attacks. Developing a strong defensive security posture, training workers about the threats and how to respond, and planning how to act when something bad happens are essential to reducing your risk and associated losses from a cyber-attack.

In this article, which is the conclusion of a four-part series on Practical Cyber Security for Small Business, we’ll explore the language and practical application of Cybersecurity Incident Response Planning. Let’s start with defining key terms, explore why we need to properly prepare, then provide resources and guidance to get you started.