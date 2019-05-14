Spartan Dance | Competition Results!

Spartan Dance Center Awards Highlights 2019

Star Studio @ Nexstar Lansing

ADCC Studio of Excellence @ Applause Detroit



Video of the Week @ KAR Lansing

11 and Under Novice Regional Champions

9-11 Intermediate Regional Champions

12-14 Intermediate Regional Champions

Six Entertainment Awards

Five Choreography Awards



Performance Team:



Turn It Up 2019

Hit the Road, Jack – 1st Overall

Novice Junior Line

Fashion – 1st Overall Novice

Junior Large Group

No Roots – 3rd Overall Novice

Junior Small Group

I See Fire/Girl Power – 4th

Overall Novice Junior Small

Group (tie)

Pink Panther – 5th Overall

Novice Junior Small Group



Talent on Parade 2019

Hit the Road Jack – 1st Overall

Novice Junior Line

Fashion – 1st Overall Novice

Junior Large Group

Pink Panther – 1st Overall

Novice Junior Small Group

No Roots – 2nd Overall Novice

Junior Small Group

I See Fire – 3rd Overall Novice

Junior Small Group



KAR Lansing 2019

Hit the Road Jack – 1st Overall

Novice Junior Line, Most

Entertaining Novice Routine

Fashion – 1st Overall Novice

Junior Large Group



MINIS (PreCompany, Little Spartans)

*Nexstar Lansing 2019 Results Listed*

You’re Welcome – Platinum, 1st Overall Intermediate Petite Solo, Powerpak Invitation

Heartbreaker – Platinum, 2nd Overall Novice Petite Duo/Trio

Material Girl – Platinum, 3rd Overall Novice Petite Solo, Powerpak Invitation, “Jazz and Pizzaz” Award

Forget About the Boy – Platinum, 4th Overall Novice Petite Solo, Powerpak Invitation

Superhero Movie – Platinum, 1st Overall Novice Petite Large Group, 11 and Under Novice Regional

Champions, Excellence in Entertainment Award

Just Got Paid – Platinum, 2nd Overall Novice Petite Small Group

What’s the Buzz? – Platinum, 3rd Overall Novice Petite Small Group, Excellence in Choreography Aw



JUNIORS (Company)

*Nexstar Lansing 2019 Results Listed*

Whistle While You Work It – Platinum, 2nd Overall Novice Junior Solo

Purse First – Platinum, 1st Overall Intermediate Junior Solo, Powerpak Invitation

Rainbow Connection – Platinum, 2nd Overall Intermediate Junior Solo, Cover Model Invitation

Beyond the Sea – Platinum, 3rd Overall Intermediate Junior Solo

In the Embers – Platinum, 4th Overall Intermediate Junior Solo

Big Time – Platinum, 6th Overall Intermediate Junior Solo, Powerpak Invitation

Don’t Rain On My Parade – Platinum, 7th Overall Intermediate Junior Solo, Powerpak Invitation

I Don’t Like to Show Off – Platinum, 9th Overall Intermediate Junior Solo

Bathing Beauties – Platinum, 1st Overall Intermediate Junior Duo/Trio

Wanna Battle – Platinum, 2nd Overall Intermediate Junior Duo/Trio

42nd Street – Platinum, 1st Overall Novice Junior Small Group, Costume Award

Boy Who Cried Wolf – Platinum, 1st Overall Intermediate Junior Small Group, 9-11 Intermediate Regional

Champions, Excellence in Choreography Award

Gossip Folks – Platinum, 2nd Overall Intermediate Junior Small Group

Natural – High Gold, 3rd Overall Intermediate Junior Small Group

Timber! – Platinum, 1st Overall Intermediate Junior Large Group

Swan Lake – Platinum, 2nd Overall Intermediate Junior Large Group

Mother Knows Best – Platinum, 3rd Overall Intermediate Junior Large Group

Walk Like An Egyptian – Platinum, 4th Overall Intermediate Junior Large Group, Excellence in

Entertainment Award

Maiden Dance – High Gold, 6th Overall Intermediate Junior Large Group



TEENS and SENIORS (Company)

*Nexstar Lansing 2019 Results Listed*

Station 517 – Platinum, 1st Overall Intermediate Teen Line, 12-14 Intermediate Regional Champions,

Excellence in Choreography Award

Hold My Hand – Platinum, 2nd Overall Intermediate Teen Line, “Crisp and Clean” Judges Choice Award

Stand By Me – Platinum, 1st Overall Intermediate Teen Large Group

Sicilienne – High Gold, 2nd Overall Intermediate Teen Large Group

Little Girls – Platinum, 6th Overall Advanced Teen Large Group, Excellence in Entertainment Award, Golden

Ticket Invitation

Uma Thurman – Platinum, 5th Overall Advanced Senior Small Group, Golden Ticket Invitation, Costume

Award

Loved And Lost – Platinum, 6th Overall Advanced Senior Small Group, Excellence in Choreography Award,

WILD About You Scholarship

Can’t Get to Sleep – Platinum, 7th Overall Advanced Senior Small Group, Excellence in Entertainment Award

Angel – Platinum, 9th Overall Advanced Senior Small Group

Shallow – High Gold, 10th Overall Advanced Senior Small Group

Gimme Gimme – Platinum, 2nd Overall Intermediate Senior Solo, Powerpak Invitation

Call Me – Platinum, 3rd Overall Intermediate Teen Solo, Powerpak Invitation

Variation From “Giselle” – Platinum, 4th Overall Intermediate Teen Solo

Variation From “La Esmeralda” – Platinum, 4th Overall Novice Teen Solo

Arabian Nights – High Gold, 4th Overall Intermediate Teen Duo/Trio

Washed By the Water – High Gold, 6th Overall Advanced Teen Duo/Trio

Irrational Anthem – High Gold, 7th Overall Advanced Teen Duo/Trio