Spartan Dance | Competition Results!

Spartan Dance Center Awards Highlights 2019
Star Studio @ Nexstar Lansing
ADCC Studio of Excellence @ Applause Detroit
Video of the Week @ KAR Lansing
11 and Under Novice Regional Champions
9-11 Intermediate Regional Champions
12-14 Intermediate Regional Champions
Six Entertainment Awards
Five Choreography Awards
Performance Team:
Turn It Up 2019
Hit the Road, Jack – 1st Overall
Novice Junior Line
Fashion – 1st Overall Novice
Junior Large Group
No Roots – 3rd Overall Novice
Junior Small Group
I See Fire/Girl Power – 4th
Overall Novice Junior Small
Group (tie)
Pink Panther – 5th Overall
Novice Junior Small Group
Talent on Parade 2019
Hit the Road Jack – 1st Overall
Novice Junior Line
Fashion – 1st Overall Novice
Junior Large Group
Pink Panther – 1st Overall
Novice Junior Small Group
No Roots – 2nd Overall Novice
Junior Small Group
I See Fire – 3rd Overall Novice
Junior Small Group
KAR Lansing 2019
Hit the Road Jack – 1st Overall
Novice Junior Line, Most
Entertaining Novice Routine
Fashion – 1st Overall Novice
Junior Large Group
MINIS (PreCompany, Little Spartans)
*Nexstar Lansing 2019 Results Listed*
You’re Welcome – Platinum, 1st Overall Intermediate Petite Solo, Powerpak Invitation
Heartbreaker – Platinum, 2nd Overall Novice Petite Duo/Trio
Material Girl – Platinum, 3rd Overall Novice Petite Solo, Powerpak Invitation, “Jazz and Pizzaz” Award
Forget About the Boy – Platinum, 4th Overall Novice Petite Solo, Powerpak Invitation
Superhero Movie – Platinum, 1st Overall Novice Petite Large Group, 11 and Under Novice Regional
Champions, Excellence in Entertainment Award
Just Got Paid – Platinum, 2nd Overall Novice Petite Small Group
What’s the Buzz? – Platinum, 3rd Overall Novice Petite Small Group, Excellence in Choreography Aw
JUNIORS (Company)
*Nexstar Lansing 2019 Results Listed*
Whistle While You Work It – Platinum, 2nd Overall Novice Junior Solo
Purse First – Platinum, 1st Overall Intermediate Junior Solo, Powerpak Invitation
Rainbow Connection – Platinum, 2nd Overall Intermediate Junior Solo, Cover Model Invitation
Beyond the Sea – Platinum, 3rd Overall Intermediate Junior Solo
In the Embers – Platinum, 4th Overall Intermediate Junior Solo
Big Time – Platinum, 6th Overall Intermediate Junior Solo, Powerpak Invitation
Don’t Rain On My Parade – Platinum, 7th Overall Intermediate Junior Solo, Powerpak Invitation
I Don’t Like to Show Off – Platinum, 9th Overall Intermediate Junior Solo
Bathing Beauties – Platinum, 1st Overall Intermediate Junior Duo/Trio
Wanna Battle – Platinum, 2nd Overall Intermediate Junior Duo/Trio
42nd Street – Platinum, 1st Overall Novice Junior Small Group, Costume Award
Boy Who Cried Wolf – Platinum, 1st Overall Intermediate Junior Small Group, 9-11 Intermediate Regional
Champions, Excellence in Choreography Award
Gossip Folks – Platinum, 2nd Overall Intermediate Junior Small Group
Natural – High Gold, 3rd Overall Intermediate Junior Small Group
Timber! – Platinum, 1st Overall Intermediate Junior Large Group
Swan Lake – Platinum, 2nd Overall Intermediate Junior Large Group
Mother Knows Best – Platinum, 3rd Overall Intermediate Junior Large Group
Walk Like An Egyptian – Platinum, 4th Overall Intermediate Junior Large Group, Excellence in
Entertainment Award
Maiden Dance – High Gold, 6th Overall Intermediate Junior Large Group
TEENS and SENIORS (Company)
*Nexstar Lansing 2019 Results Listed*
Station 517 – Platinum, 1st Overall Intermediate Teen Line, 12-14 Intermediate Regional Champions,
Excellence in Choreography Award
Hold My Hand – Platinum, 2nd Overall Intermediate Teen Line, “Crisp and Clean” Judges Choice Award
Stand By Me – Platinum, 1st Overall Intermediate Teen Large Group
Sicilienne – High Gold, 2nd Overall Intermediate Teen Large Group
Little Girls – Platinum, 6th Overall Advanced Teen Large Group, Excellence in Entertainment Award, Golden
Ticket Invitation
Uma Thurman – Platinum, 5th Overall Advanced Senior Small Group, Golden Ticket Invitation, Costume
Award
Loved And Lost – Platinum, 6th Overall Advanced Senior Small Group, Excellence in Choreography Award,
WILD About You Scholarship
Can’t Get to Sleep – Platinum, 7th Overall Advanced Senior Small Group, Excellence in Entertainment Award
Angel – Platinum, 9th Overall Advanced Senior Small Group
Shallow – High Gold, 10th Overall Advanced Senior Small Group
Gimme Gimme – Platinum, 2nd Overall Intermediate Senior Solo, Powerpak Invitation
Call Me – Platinum, 3rd Overall Intermediate Teen Solo, Powerpak Invitation
Variation From “Giselle” – Platinum, 4th Overall Intermediate Teen Solo
Variation From “La Esmeralda” – Platinum, 4th Overall Novice Teen Solo
Arabian Nights – High Gold, 4th Overall Intermediate Teen Duo/Trio
Washed By the Water – High Gold, 6th Overall Advanced Teen Duo/Trio
Irrational Anthem – High Gold, 7th Overall Advanced Teen Duo/Trio