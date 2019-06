There are more and more new cases of skin cancer each year. Compass Cancer Center in East Lansing is the only Cancer center providing the highly effective electronic brachytherapy to treat skin cancer. The advantages of this therapy include the radiation is focused with less skin being irradiated, it is more convenient, and no pain, no recovery time with fewer treatments.

To see how Compass Health can help you fight Cancer, visit http://bit.ly/2NGGaXp