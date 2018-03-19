My Health | Cancer Center

For those facing a cancer diagnosis, making decisions about care and treatment can be overwhelming. Working with an expert team can alleviate some of this stress and help you find the best treatment options.

SBRT is short for Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy – A specialized procedure used for precise targeting of tumors. It is quick and painless & allows us to limit damage to nearby tissues. In many ways, it’s a completely non-invasive method of achieving the same, or a potentially better result, as traditional open surgery.

Why SBRT at Compass Cancer Center?

We have some of the best cancer experts in the state in a center designed with patient comfort in mind. Having this advanced procedure available in the area now means that patients no longer have to travel to receive the most advanced treatments available.