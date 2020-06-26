My Health | CT Scans

We’re all weighing choices differently these days. As your making decisions between essential diagnostic imaging and waiting, consider choosing Compass Health for your CT scan. Compass Health is conveniently located with parking right out front. You are greeted at the door by our friendly staff who value patient care. We want people to feel at ease knowing we continue to follow recommended guidelines and our lobby is spacious to ensure proper social distancing.

Our large bore CT is great for patients with claustrophobia and our experienced Technologists will make your visit quick!

We’re open and here to help you! CompassHCC.com or 517-999-5900

For more great info and tips from Compass Health, visit My Health