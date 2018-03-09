My Health | Rehab

Many of us find ourselves living with daily back or neck pain, and we’re wondering if there is any way to get some relief.

Compass Health specializes in interventional pain.

If a patient has persistent neck or back pain, including pain that radiates down the arm or leg, they’re a candidate for evaluation. This includes arthritis pain or pain from sports activities.

Some advantages of being treated at Compass Health:

Interventional Pain & Rehabilitation

Physical & Occupational Therapy

Pain Psychology

Message Therapy

Chiropractic Care

Surgeons

MRI

Pool Therapy

Some advice for anyone wondering if they could benefit from pain intervention: be your own advocate. Talk to your physician about your concerns and don’t ignore what your body is trying to tell you.

For more information please visit: http://mycompasshealth.org/