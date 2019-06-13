My Health | Pain Management

With all the controversy surrounding pain medications, it’s important now more than ever to find ways to improve pain management. Compass Rehabilitation Center has a variety of alternatives to pain medications that you should consider. Minimally invasive procedures, therapy and biofeedback are some of the alternative options to surgical procedures made available by Compass Rehab. For more, call 517-337-3080. For more tips, visit http://bit.ly/2IsAdgf
Attention DISH subscribers! As of 7pm on Wednesday March 20th, you are no longer able to watch ABC 53 (My ABC is WLAJ). That means you are missing your favorite programs like Grey's Anatomy, Good Morning America and Jimmy Kimmel Live! Call DISH at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to put ABC 53 (My ABC is WLQAJ) back on DISH. Call now!