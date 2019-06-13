My Legal | Essential Planning

If you have parents who are getting older, are there things you should be doing now before their health declines? Liisa Speaker of Speaker Law Firm and Amy Tripp of Chalgian & Tripp Law Offices, PLLC discuss the proper documents needed. Good planning will not always eliminate the crisis, but it will hopefully minimize it. For more legal tips, visit http://bit.ly/2IbMjeI
Attention DISH subscribers! As of 7pm on Wednesday March 20th, you are no longer able to watch ABC 53 (My ABC is WLAJ). That means you are missing your favorite programs like Grey's Anatomy, Good Morning America and Jimmy Kimmel Live! Call DISH at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to put ABC 53 (My ABC is WLQAJ) back on DISH. Call now!