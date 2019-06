Most people are familiar with DUI (driving while drunk or having a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or more) - but is the legal limit the same for driving under the influence of marijuana? Liisa Speaker of Speaker Law Firm and Brendon Basiga of Basiga Law Firm, Professional Corporation explain how drivers are being charged when it comes to driving under the influence of marijuana. For more great legal tips, visit http://bit.ly/2F6AIhz