My Look | Dry Scalp

Seasonal changes can cause issues like dry hair, skin and scalp.

First, let’s all remember, when you’re dehydrated on the inside, it shows on the outside. So number one, make sure you drink plenty of water keeping your hair and scalp hydrated. In addition, gently brush your scalp before you hop in the shower to remove dead skin cells, which can clog hair follicles and inhibit new hair growth.

And make sure the water isn’t too hot, it robs hair from its natural oils and moisturizers, making it dry and brittle, as will washing your hair too often.

Finally, to improve shine and health, treat your scalp with essential oils two to three nights a week and consider a scalp treatment once a month to remove excess buildup. Now your hair and scalp are ready to take on that new color you’ve been wanting to try.

For more visit http://douglasj.com/